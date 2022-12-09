AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,064 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of NortonLifeLock worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 350.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 130,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,311 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after buying an additional 3,881,693 shares in the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

