Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

