Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 12-month low of $124.44 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

