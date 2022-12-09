Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 9,630 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,268,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

