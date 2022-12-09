AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $223,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

