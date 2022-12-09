Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

