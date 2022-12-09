Millennium Management LLC Acquires 761,366 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Pentair worth $50,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 773.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

