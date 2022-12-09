Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,683 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $101.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.