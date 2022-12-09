Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,626 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 209,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of PDC Energy worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 59,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

