AQR Capital Management LLC Has $45.98 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 464.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

