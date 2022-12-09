Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Exelixis worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

