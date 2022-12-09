UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of UDR worth $44,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in UDR by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.15 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

