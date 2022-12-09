Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,023,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $991,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 59.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

