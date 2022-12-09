AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 130,728 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Werner Enterprises worth $37,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.