State Street Corp Has $927.87 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,811,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,399 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $927,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

