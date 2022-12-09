State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,083 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.45% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $947,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,781,000 after purchasing an additional 504,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,888. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.29 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

