International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,126,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.66% of International Paper worth $1,009,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock valued at $167,594,928 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.17 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

