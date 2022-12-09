State Street Corp Has $1.05 Billion Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,018,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668,129 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.52% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,051,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.