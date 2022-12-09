State Street Corp Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,207,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,165,050 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.35% of Ross Stores worth $1,068,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $117.14 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.