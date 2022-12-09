State Street Corp Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.84% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $1,095,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

