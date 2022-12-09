State Street Corp Acquires 16,279,787 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,128,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

KDP stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

