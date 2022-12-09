Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $86,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

