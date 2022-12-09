Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.84% of Group 1 Automotive worth $76,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

GPI stock opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $205.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

