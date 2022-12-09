Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 340,578 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,578 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $76,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

