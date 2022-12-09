Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $89.01 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

