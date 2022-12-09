Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 34,115 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $96,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $43.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $163.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

