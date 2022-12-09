Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 164,585 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $99,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $100.79 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

