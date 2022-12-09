72,309 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

