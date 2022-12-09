Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Digital Realty Trust worth $100,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

