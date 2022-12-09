Delphia USA Inc. Increases Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,366,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 623,317 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares in the company, valued at $19,769,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

