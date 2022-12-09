Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

