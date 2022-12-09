Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.73. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

