18,319 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Olin by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

NYSE OLN opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

