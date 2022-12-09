Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 754.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 378,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

