Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,482.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,303.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,256.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

