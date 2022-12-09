Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 609.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Options Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

