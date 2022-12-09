Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.10% of Avnet worth $45,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after purchasing an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 157.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $10,561,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Avnet by 72.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,184 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

