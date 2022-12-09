Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 139,276 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,276 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

SNV opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.