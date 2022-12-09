Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 28,377 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 142.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

