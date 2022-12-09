Millennium Management LLC Sells 138,334 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 138,334 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $51,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,569.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.