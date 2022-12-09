Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

