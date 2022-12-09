Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,976 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

