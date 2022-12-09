Millennium Management LLC Purchases 957,194 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,194 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 65,176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 131,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

