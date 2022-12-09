Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,342 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,342,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after buying an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 313,645 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

ADC stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

