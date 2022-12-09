Millennium Management LLC Has $51.49 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411,189 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $51,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,738,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371,944 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

