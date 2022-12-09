577,200 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 577,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Shares of GPK opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

