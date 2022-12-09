Millennium Management LLC Sells 447,111 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $50,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $44.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

