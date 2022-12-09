Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.96% of ITT worth $53,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.