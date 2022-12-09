Millennium Management LLC Purchases 212,615 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of ITT worth $53,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ITT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $10,379,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.