Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

NYSE:MAA opened at $163.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

